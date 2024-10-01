Sign up
Photo 1371
Photo 1371
Leaf
I'm starting October with an autumn leaf. It is the season for in, so it will not be the last one I guess.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2176
photos
44
followers
22
following
375% complete
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
129
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
1st October 2024 1:00pm
Oli Lindenskov
Flott👍😊
October 1st, 2024
