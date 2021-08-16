Sign up
Cool flowers
As I passed the florist today I saw these yellow balls. They're pretty cool, but I don't really know the name if them. I have never seen anything like it before
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
moni kozi
ace
wow! a great shot
August 16th, 2021
