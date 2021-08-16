Previous
Next
Cool flowers by okvalle
228 / 365

Cool flowers

As I passed the florist today I saw these yellow balls. They're pretty cool, but I don't really know the name if them. I have never seen anything like it before
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
wow! a great shot
August 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise