Previous
The medal by okvalle
Photo 1207

The medal

This is the result of a virtual challenge I joined. I chose this particular challenge because of its photography relations to Ansel Adams.

It's supposed to look like a camera.

https://www.theconqueror.events/yosemite/
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
330% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise