Photo 1207
The medal
This is the result of a virtual challenge I joined. I chose this particular challenge because of its photography relations to Ansel Adams.
It's supposed to look like a camera.
https://www.theconqueror.events/yosemite/
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1927
photos
39
followers
21
following
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
20th April 2024 3:31pm
