Photo 1206
Goat Willow
These bushes/trees are colourful this time of year. I believe it's called Goat Willow. During spring we used to cut of straight branches and make a willow flute when I was young. Maybe I should try that again some day :)
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
View this month
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1201
67
221
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
2
365
Canon EOS M50
19th April 2024 8:30am
