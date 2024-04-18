Sign up
Previous
Photo 1205
At the florists again
A quick shot at the florists again today. Originally a plan B picture, but I never got around to plan A. I got busy arranging some bus transfers for a Faroese group this summer
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
