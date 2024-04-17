Previous
Backlit Viola by okvalle
Photo 1204

Backlit Viola

I just couldn't resist this backlit viola when I passed the florists today. I had other plans for my picture today, but sometimes things doesn't go as planned. I just had to share this one.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
