Photo 1203
Pilewort
After my shift today, and before leaving work, I searched the area around the parking lot. I found a lot of coltsfoot, but suddenly my eyes fell on these flowers, so of course I had to get down low and capture one.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1921
photos
39
followers
21
following
329% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
16th April 2024 3:27pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 16th, 2024
