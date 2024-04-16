Previous
Pilewort by okvalle
Photo 1203

Pilewort

After my shift today, and before leaving work, I searched the area around the parking lot. I found a lot of coltsfoot, but suddenly my eyes fell on these flowers, so of course I had to get down low and capture one.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
329% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise