Photo 1202
Fire hydrant
I took my break in the museum park, hoping to see some spring flowers. I did find some, but then I noticed this fire hydrant, and I knew instantly I had to capture it.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
15th April 2024 10:08am
