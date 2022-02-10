Sign up
Photo 406
Strømsø Church take two
This is the opposite side of the church from yesterdays post. You can see the red and blue buildings to the far left in this image.
I was exhausted after work today, so I took the easy way out today.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
9
365
Canon EOS M50
10th February 2022 3:08pm
Tags
church
,
norway
,
drammen
,
strømsø
