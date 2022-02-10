Previous
Strømsø Church take two by okvalle
Photo 406

Strømsø Church take two

This is the opposite side of the church from yesterdays post. You can see the red and blue buildings to the far left in this image.
I was exhausted after work today, so I took the easy way out today.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
