Photo 408
Garden centre
We went to a garden centre to pick up some flower pots for replanting. I was sure to find interesting subjects there.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Taken
12th February 2022 2:26pm
Tags
garden
,
centre
,
norway
,
asker
,
pantasjen
