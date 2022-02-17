Previous
Eating leftovers by okvalle
Photo 413

Eating leftovers

I had my break at the harbour, and someone have grown out some trash that the crows investigated and maybe got a snack
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
113% complete

