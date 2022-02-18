Previous
Next
Mural by okvalle
Photo 414

Mural

One of the incredible murals in Drammen.
A shot took this morning, just in case I didn't get any other shots during the day. It was busy today, so I'm posting this, not so creative as I would like though.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise