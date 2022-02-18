Sign up
Photo 414
Mural
One of the incredible murals in Drammen.
A shot took this morning, just in case I didn't get any other shots during the day. It was busy today, so I'm posting this, not so creative as I would like though.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
814
photos
32
followers
24
following
113% complete
View this month »
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
414
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
18th February 2022 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
norway
,
drammen
