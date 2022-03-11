Sign up
Photo 435
Nature is waking up
I believe this is male catkins of hazel found at a bus stop where I had a few minutes break.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
837
photos
32
followers
24
following
Views
2
365
Canon EOS M50
11th March 2022 1:23pm
Tags
hazel
,
male
,
catkins
