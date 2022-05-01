Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 486
Final day
Today is the last day of bus traffic across the main city bridge. Later this month it will be demolished (after the constitution day, May 17th), and the construction of a new bridge will start.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
901
photos
30
followers
22
following
133% complete
View this month »
479
480
481
482
483
484
485
486
Latest from all albums
481
48
482
483
484
49
485
486
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
1st May 2022 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
bus
,
norway
,
drammen
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close