Final day
Photo 486

Final day

Today is the last day of bus traffic across the main city bridge. Later this month it will be demolished (after the constitution day, May 17th), and the construction of a new bridge will start.
1st May 2022

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

