Farm in a rapeseed field by okvalle
Photo 509

Farm in a rapeseed field

I actually saw the yellow fields from across the fjord when I was working, so I decided to take a closer look when I got off work. The fields are amazing, but it was hard to find an interesting composition. I tried from many different angles, ended up in someones private property where I spotted a pheasant. I tried to capture it, but it just disappeared inside the field, so I only got a few out of focus shots of it.
I finally came to this location and felt that it was the best option. It's actually not very far from home, just a five minutes drive.
The weather was very shifting today, sunshine one moment, and dark clouds the next. I actually like the dark clouds in this image.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
moni kozi ace
Oh my! So lovely
May 23rd, 2022  
