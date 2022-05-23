Farm in a rapeseed field

I actually saw the yellow fields from across the fjord when I was working, so I decided to take a closer look when I got off work. The fields are amazing, but it was hard to find an interesting composition. I tried from many different angles, ended up in someones private property where I spotted a pheasant. I tried to capture it, but it just disappeared inside the field, so I only got a few out of focus shots of it.

I finally came to this location and felt that it was the best option. It's actually not very far from home, just a five minutes drive.

The weather was very shifting today, sunshine one moment, and dark clouds the next. I actually like the dark clouds in this image.