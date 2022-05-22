Sign up
A walk along the river
I actually hoped to see the cormorants today, but no such luck. The black-headed gull was there though, so I captured it instead. I already have one picture of it this month, but this has a different pose.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
22nd May 2022 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gull
,
norway
,
black-headed
,
drammen
