A walk along the river by okvalle
Photo 508

A walk along the river

I actually hoped to see the cormorants today, but no such luck. The black-headed gull was there though, so I captured it instead. I already have one picture of it this month, but this has a different pose.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
