Previous
Next
Red clover by okvalle
Photo 586

Red clover

This morning was pretty misty. The mist had cleared when I reached the bus stop, and left drops of water on the clover.
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise