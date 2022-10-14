Sign up
Photo 653
Snappy's Grill Rundtom
Today had my dinner at Snappy's, before going to work. A good and spicy kebab served by this friendly man. You want to came back because of the good customer service, and of course the good food :)
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
