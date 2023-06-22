Previous
The cutting edge by okvalle
The cutting edge

Yesterday I bought a hair and beard trimmer. I'm looking forward to test it out when. my hear grows a bit longer. My previous trimmer became very dull and hot during use.

Today I had a doctors appointment, after my leader at work told me off. She saw me in pain while walking. I have problems with my knee, and the doctor gave me a sick leave instantly, giving me pain killers, told me to see a physio therapist and get an x-ray of my knee at the hospital. I guess I'm not walking around to take pictures the next few days. I might take the car for a short trip though.
