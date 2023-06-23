Previous
Horned grebe by okvalle
Horned grebe

A pair of horned grebes at the lake. A bit too far to get a decent picture with a handheld 600mm. but I like this.
I should go back to the lake and sit for a longer time, and bring my tripod ;)
23rd June 2023

Ole Kristian Valle

