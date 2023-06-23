Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 905
Horned grebe
A pair of horned grebes at the lake. A bit too far to get a decent picture with a handheld 600mm. but I like this.
I should go back to the lake and sit for a longer time, and bring my tripod ;)
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1511
photos
37
followers
19
following
247% complete
View this month »
898
899
900
901
902
903
904
905
Latest from all albums
182
902
903
183
904
905
50
184
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
23rd June 2023 7:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close