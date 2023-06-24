Previous
Rosebud by okvalle
Rosebud

Still on sick leave, resting my knee, I just went out to the garden to find something.

In a few months I have to leave this house and garden, so hopefully I can find a place that can give me some photo opportunities.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
