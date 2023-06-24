Sign up
Previous
Photo 906
Rosebud
Still on sick leave, resting my knee, I just went out to the garden to find something.
In a few months I have to leave this house and garden, so hopefully I can find a place that can give me some photo opportunities.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1512
photos
37
followers
19
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
24th June 2023 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
