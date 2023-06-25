Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 907
Scottish bluebell
I'm not in Scotland, but just a quick trip into my wild garden capturing this half backlit "blåklokke"
I'm trying to rest my knee as much as possible. Tomorrow I'm going to call the hospital for an X-ray.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1513
photos
37
followers
19
following
248% complete
View this month »
900
901
902
903
904
905
906
907
Latest from all albums
903
183
904
905
50
184
906
907
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
25th June 2023 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close