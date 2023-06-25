Previous
Scottish bluebell by okvalle
Photo 907

Scottish bluebell

I'm not in Scotland, but just a quick trip into my wild garden capturing this half backlit "blåklokke"
I'm trying to rest my knee as much as possible. Tomorrow I'm going to call the hospital for an X-ray.
Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
