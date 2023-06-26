Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 908
Geum hispidum
I actually had a plan for a picture today, but when I was about to get ready for my trip, rain started pouring down, so I just grabbed this from the garden at set it up in my "macro studio" inside.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1514
photos
37
followers
19
following
248% complete
View this month »
901
902
903
904
905
906
907
908
Latest from all albums
183
904
905
50
184
906
907
908
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
26th June 2023 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
jo
ace
Great shot!! They are amazing plants, so good at hooking onto clothes !
June 26th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Fabulous detail and those 'hooks' on the ends, such grabbing potential.
June 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close