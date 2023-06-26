Previous
Geum hispidum by okvalle
Geum hispidum

I actually had a plan for a picture today, but when I was about to get ready for my trip, rain started pouring down, so I just grabbed this from the garden at set it up in my "macro studio" inside.
26th June 2023

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
jo ace
Great shot!! They are amazing plants, so good at hooking onto clothes !
June 26th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Fabulous detail and those 'hooks' on the ends, such grabbing potential.
June 26th, 2023  
