I went to the hospital for an X-ray of my knee this morning. With the pain killers I got from the doctor I'm not limping anymore, but I can still feel pain in the morning, when the effect has worn out. I hope they can find a solution for me.This hospital will be replaced in 2025. It holds some memories for me. The most glorious was when my daughter was born here in 1986. After that I had a couple of minor surgeries done here. My current wife have worked here for some months.The new hospital under construction: https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2023-03-06