Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 910
Vicia
Anitaer plant from the garden that I brought in to my "tabletop studio"
I'm trying to rest my knee as much as possible. I got a very sharp pain when I was turning in bed, probably twisting the leg. It made it hard to fall asleep afterwards.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1518
photos
37
followers
19
following
249% complete
View this month »
903
904
905
906
907
908
909
910
Latest from all albums
184
906
907
908
51
185
909
910
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
28th June 2023 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Nice shot . Feel better soon
June 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close