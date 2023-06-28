Previous
Vicia by okvalle
Vicia

Anitaer plant from the garden that I brought in to my "tabletop studio"

I'm trying to rest my knee as much as possible. I got a very sharp pain when I was turning in bed, probably twisting the leg. It made it hard to fall asleep afterwards.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot . Feel better soon
June 28th, 2023  
