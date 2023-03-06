Previous
The new hospital is taking shape by okvalle
Photo 796

The new hospital is taking shape

Today I had an hectic day at work, short break, and very hard light. Getting to the garage I realised that I didn't have my car key, so back to the city to find the key I hopefully lost in one of the buses I drove today. Then getting transport back to the garage, and pick up the car, doing some shopping and headed home. I planned to do a quick macro shot today, but then I saw the new hospital still under construction ( https://365project.org/okvalle/random-images/2022-04-18), and the moon on a bright blue sky. I just had to stop and capture it.
You can see the train passing the hospital (Vy, the same company I'm driving for), so it will be convenient to have a train station next to the hospital. We will also have a bus route to the hospital when the hospital open in 2025.

6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
218% complete

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Flot ser stort ud👍😊
March 6th, 2023  
