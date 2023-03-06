The new hospital is taking shape

Today I had an hectic day at work, short break, and very hard light. Getting to the garage I realised that I didn't have my car key, so back to the city to find the key I hopefully lost in one of the buses I drove today. Then getting transport back to the garage, and pick up the car, doing some shopping and headed home. I planned to do a quick macro shot today, but then I saw the new hospital still under construction ( https://365project.org/okvalle/random-images/2022-04-18), and the moon on a bright blue sky. I just had to stop and capture it.
You can see the train passing the hospital (Vy, the same company I'm driving for), so it will be convenient to have a train station next to the hospital. We will also have a bus route to the hospital when the hospital open in 2025.