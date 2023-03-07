Macro at home

I'm a bit tired today. Didn't sleep well last night, and the alarm was set to 04:00 this morning. I took a few pictures in my break today, but I wasn't totally happy with them, so I set up for a macro shot with my dried flowers, and a bunch of dried oak leaves as background. Natural light from the window, plus directional light from the built in light in the lens. I tried some focus stacking, but it could be better done, but my energy level isn't high enough to do it again. This will do for today.