Macro at home by okvalle
Photo 797

Macro at home

I'm a bit tired today. Didn't sleep well last night, and the alarm was set to 04:00 this morning. I took a few pictures in my break today, but I wasn't totally happy with them, so I set up for a macro shot with my dried flowers, and a bunch of dried oak leaves as background. Natural light from the window, plus directional light from the built in light in the lens. I tried some focus stacking, but it could be better done, but my energy level isn't high enough to do it again. This will do for today.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Ole Kristian Valle

