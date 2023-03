Dogs

I stayed home for the most of the day, but on a quick trip to the supermarket I med these three dogs tied up in front of the store. I just had to capture them :)



I had the day off today, since I had to see the audiologist for an hearing test, and choosing new hearing aids. I had mine for six years now, and since the government is paying for them. they can be renewed after six years. I'm getting them next month.