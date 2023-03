Revisiting the flower

I had plans to go out with my long lens today, but I'm not up to it after getting up at 04:00 this morning, so I just did an experiment with my old macro lens, the flower from earlier and some water sprayed on the flower. I tried focus stacking 14 images, but the result isn't actually totally good, but good enough for me today. Now I can rest, and get ready for tomorrows shift.