The moon over the farm picture

On my way to start my shift this morning, I came across this scene. (a farm I have used several times) Sun is just about to rise, and hitting the very top of the hill. The moon is still up. I found it magical.

The title refers to Ozark Mountain Daredevils album "The Car Over The Lake Album", just for fun. I just thought of it while editing. A little fun fact about the band: My fourth cousin Rune Walle used to play with them years ago, but not on the album I'm referring to.