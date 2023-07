Musk mallow

I'm not sure if that is the right name for it, but a search at Pl@nt net identifier it cam up as the most likely result.



I'm back at work today, and it was a busy day, not giving me many chances of taking pictures, so I just grabbed this plant from the garden and set it up in my "studio" on the dining table. I took six pictures with different focus, and stacked the images in Luminar Neo.