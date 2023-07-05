Sign up
Photo 917
The strawberry boy
Now you can find strawberries everywhere. Of course the Norwegian strawberries are the bes, just picked and very fresh. Unfortunately I didn't have cash, so I had to leave without strawberries today.
5th July 2023
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
