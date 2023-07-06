Previous
Garden Lady's-mantle by okvalle
Photo 918

Garden Lady's-mantle

I searched a bit about this plant, and I didn't realise I had remedies for insomnia in my garden ;)
It will be a busy day today, so just to be safe I went to the garden with the camera before preparing for work.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
251% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise