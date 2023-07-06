Sign up
Garden Lady's-mantle
I searched a bit about this plant, and I didn't realise I had remedies for insomnia in my garden ;)
It will be a busy day today, so just to be safe I went to the garden with the camera before preparing for work.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
