Great crested grebe by okvalle
Great crested grebe

I'm back to the lake to capture these birds again.
Here are the two adults with two chics
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
