Angel

An angel in my garden. I had to come up with something before going to work. I got this piece from an old lady when I moved from Denmark, after living there for a little more than a year. I worked in a Salvation Army café for people with limited resources. We gave out free breakfast. Mostly there were dug addicts and homeless people coming, but also elderly people who would come to have their breakfast, and save a bit of money. It was amazing to see how these two very different groups of people got on so well. So much love was shown among the guests.

Some came early, just after opening for their breakfast, and returned again before breakfast serving closed to get their second breakfast. Later on we served dinner for a very reasonable price.

The lady I got this piece from was one of the helpers, and a member of the Salvation Army church.

This piece is very precious to me, as it holds so many good memories from my time in Denmark.