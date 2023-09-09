Sign up
Photo 983
Queen of the Alps
Going for a longer drive to Sweden today, so I secured a shot before we left, a piece from a bouquet of dried flowers will you. It's according to search the queen of the Alps, or Eryngium alpinum according to Pl@nt Net
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
2
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1637
photos
38
followers
19
following
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
983
16
978
209
979
980
981
982
983
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
9th September 2023 1:58pm
Lesley
ace
Oh beautiful
September 9th, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
Very attractive
September 9th, 2023
