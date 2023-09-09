Previous
Queen of the Alps by okvalle
Queen of the Alps

Going for a longer drive to Sweden today, so I secured a shot before we left, a piece from a bouquet of dried flowers will you. It's according to search the queen of the Alps, or Eryngium alpinum according to Pl@nt Net
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Oh beautiful
September 9th, 2023  
Very attractive
September 9th, 2023  
