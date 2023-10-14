Sign up
Previous
Photo 1018
Handle bars
A quick mobile shot edited in Snapseed.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
A065
Taken
14th October 2023 11:48am
