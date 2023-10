Sparrow

This is from my new home. I put up some bird feeders. It took two-three days before the birds discovered it. Now there can be 10-20 birds flocking around the feeders. The feeder is next to a hedge, so this Bird is sitting on the top of the hedge. This picture is actually taken from inside and through the window. Handheld, so the focus isn't optimal, but good enough for my use here.

Finally I also got my computer assembled, and able to edit the images instead of using the phone.