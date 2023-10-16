Previous
Tesfamicael by okvalle
Photo 1020

Tesfamicael

Training a new driver on my routs. A handsome and friendly boy. He will be with me a couple more days.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Ole Kristian Valle

Lesley ace
He has a lovely smile.
October 16th, 2023  
