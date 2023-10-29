Sign up
Photo 1033
Floating bouquet
I was walking along a lake, and came across this bouquet floating at the shore of it. I wonder what the history behind this is.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Lesley
ace
It looks very fresh too. I'd love to know the story behind this.
October 29th, 2023
