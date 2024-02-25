Sign up
Photo 1152
Mallard
A trip with the Sigma 150-600mm today. The light wasn't sufficient enough, but I'm pleased with this shot with the female mallard in the foreground, and you can see the male blurred out.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
2
2
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1860
photos
39
followers
21
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
25th February 2024 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fabulous detail - every single feather!
February 25th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Exceptional DoF and such crisp detail in Mrs. Mallard
February 25th, 2024
