Mallard by okvalle
Mallard

A trip with the Sigma 150-600mm today. The light wasn't sufficient enough, but I'm pleased with this shot with the female mallard in the foreground, and you can see the male blurred out.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fabulous detail - every single feather!
February 25th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Exceptional DoF and such crisp detail in Mrs. Mallard
February 25th, 2024  
