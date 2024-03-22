Previous
Ice by okvalle
Ice

Ice and snow is melting these days, but we had frost again last night, resulting in slippery roads.
I like the structure of the ice here.
22nd March 2024

Ole Kristian Valle

Lesley ace
I like it too. I thought it was a jellyfish at first. Nice find.
March 22nd, 2024  
