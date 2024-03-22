Sign up
Previous
Photo 1178
Ice
Ice and snow is melting these days, but we had frost again last night, resulting in slippery roads.
I like the structure of the ice here.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
22nd March 2024 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
I like it too. I thought it was a jellyfish at first. Nice find.
March 22nd, 2024
