Previous
Peppermint by okvalle
20 / 365

Peppermint

Peppermint from the herb garden at Gulskogen manor. I snapped off one leaf, rubbed it between my fingers and sniffed the aroma. It was definitely a peppermint smell.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise