Double rainbow by okvalle
101 / 365

Double rainbow

I took this picture just outside our house. I also included a bus from my former workplace.
I used my Nothing Phone 2 for this, since i was charging the camera battery.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

moni kozi
What a gorgeous shot!
July 8th, 2024  
