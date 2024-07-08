Sign up
Previous
101 / 365
Double rainbow
I took this picture just outside our house. I also included a bus from my former workplace.
I used my Nothing Phone 2 for this, since i was charging the camera battery.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2054
photos
42
followers
21
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
A065
Taken
8th July 2024 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
What a gorgeous shot!
July 8th, 2024
