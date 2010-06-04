Previous
Funeral by okvalle
155 / 365

Funeral

A reupload of my 365 project from 2010


The funeral is today. The service was held here in Åssiden kapell. Now is my mother buried with my father.

This chapel used to be the Catholic church in Drammen.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

