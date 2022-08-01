Sign up
16 / 365
Sending coffee
A pack of dark roasted Vietnamese coffee sent off to a fellow 365'er today, together with a challenge.
I just discovered a typo on the label. Should say: elevation 1000 - 1200 meter ;)
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Tags
coffee
,
challenge
