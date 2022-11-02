My office

Today I had some different kind of work from the traditional routes. I started with school bus, then "Badebuss", transporting school children to another school where they could swim.

Who are you they asked. The same driver have been driving them for the last six year, and he was worried about who would drive "his children" when he had the day off. He was happy that I got the assignment, and instructed me in every detail of where and how etc. The children was very nice, behaved very well. I could easily do this again. It also gave me opportunities to walk a bit around with the camera.