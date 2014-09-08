Previous
Next
Anna Maria by okvalle
5 / 365

Anna Maria

A day out with my very good colleague Anna Maria to play around with camera and her as my model.
8th September 2014 8th Sep 14

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise