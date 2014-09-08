Sign up
5 / 365
Anna Maria
A day out with my very good colleague Anna Maria to play around with camera and her as my model.
8th September 2014
8th Sep 14
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
322
323
324
325
29
326
327
328
Tags
maria
,
anna
,
islands
,
faroe
,
tórshavn
