56 / 365
Last official use of the bridge
Tomorrow the demolishing of the bridge starts, so the last official use is the children's parade crossing it.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Tags
day
,
bridge
,
children
,
parade
,
norway
,
constitution
,
drammen
