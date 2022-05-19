Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
57 / 365
Greenfinch
I have just arranged a different type perch, and wanted to see if they would use it, but no such luck yet. Anyhow, I had to capture the greenfinch sitting in the apple tree :)
19th May 2022
19th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
929
photos
30
followers
22
following
15% complete
View this month »
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Latest from all albums
54
55
502
56
503
504
57
505
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
19th May 2022 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
greenfinch
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close